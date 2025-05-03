Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Latvia

Jurmala
359
Riga
181
Babites pagasts
54
Garkalnes pagasts
35
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa 12 bedrooms in Vandzenes pagasts, Latvia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Vandzenes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 250 m²
Floor 2/2
The construction of the manor complex is very extensive. Various outbuildings have been pres…
$177,451
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
8 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully finished, equipped with the latest technology, an exclusive mansion on the lake. The h…
$1,16M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
This spacious, elegant family home in Ādaži county offers a serene setting amidst pine trees…
$384,289
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
House 10 rooms in Sunisi, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully ready, equipped with the latest technologys, an exclusive mansion near the lake. Used …
$1,05M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kagi, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Kagi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/2
The house is completely new, was completed in November 2022. Fully furnished. On the first f…
$254,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
7 room house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house with living area 300m2, total area 380m2 near Dzirnezera.There is a pond on t…
$399,234
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Talsi, Latvia
7 bedroom house
Talsi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 361 m²
Floor 2/2
A beautiful property for lovers of history and architecture! A historic wooden house in Kēni…
$97,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
House 27 bedrooms in Kalniena, Latvia
House 27 bedrooms
Kalniena, Latvia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 713 m²
Floor 2/2
Unbelievable - only 350 euros/m2. Selling a profitable business;3.5 ha right on the lake sho…
$734,671
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Adazi, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Natural log house near Riga on large land plot with own pond. Property has main building and…
$446,228
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 20/20
Unique apartment – Penthouse on the top floor of a 20-story Manhattan-style residential and …
$763,949
Leave a request

Property types in Latvia

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Latvia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go