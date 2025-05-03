Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Latvia

Jurmala
359
Riga
181
Babites pagasts
54
Garkalnes pagasts
35
127 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an exclusive villa for sale in a modern style in one of Riga's most prestigious are…
$1,34M
Leave a request
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has everything for a comfortable stay, high-quality plumbing, parquet board, built…
$821,262
Leave a request
7 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to buy a chic house in the exclusive area of Jurmala near the Dzintari concert hall…
$1,08M
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 365 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant mansion in classical style in the center of Jurmala! The house is located in the par…
$1,25M
Leave a request
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A wonderful 2-storey house for sale in Asari! The house is well equipped, expensive furnitur…
$855,481
Leave a request
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 2
House for rent for the summer season 2014, located near the sea, 120 m2 of the sea.The house…
$875,713
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 660 m²
Floor 1/3
$1,63M
Leave a request
5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 3/3
We sell a spacious, well-built house in Marupa. At a distance of 5 minutes. on foot is the S…
$603,313
Leave a request
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 263 m²
Floor 2/2
$870,404
Leave a request
9 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale or rent 3 storey house in Dzintari – 5 minutes walk to Yomas Street, 10 mi…
$1,63M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
The elegant and modern Villa Linea (twin villa) is available for sale in one of the most pre…
$756,587
Leave a request
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Great infrastructure, stunningly beautiful nature, near the Lielupe river bank, yachts are p…
$1,35M
Leave a request
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,03M
Leave a request
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale - light and spacious family house with garden in one of the best parts of Riga - Me…
$1,20M
Leave a request
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
$231,135
Leave a request
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Floor 2/2
We offer a beautiful, family and cozy house, which is located in Dzintari.The house is fully…
$728,870
Leave a request
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer for sale a two-story house in Melluzha. The house was built in 2013, located in a …
$565,266
Leave a request
9 room house in Smiltene, Latvia
9 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 600 m²
Floor 3/3
Near the Baltezera - Lake ( White Lake ) there is a breathtaking family chalet with a pleasa…
$1,41M
Leave a request
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 621 m²
Floor 1/2
Renting this property for a long timeRent this property for summer rentalWe offer for sale a…
$3,99M
Leave a request
9 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer an excellent villa in a unique, quiet location on the banks of the Lielupe River. A…
$4,33M
Leave a request
5 room house in Smiltene, Latvia
5 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,03M
Leave a request
House in Priedkalne, Latvia
House
Priedkalne, Latvia
Area 1 300 m²
We offer you a unique project on the shore of Lake Baltezers, in Priedkalne, just 20 minutes…
$1,08M
Leave a request
House 11 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 11 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 1 286 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer you an elegant manor house in the most prestigious area of Jurmala, surrounded by n…
$5,11M
Leave a request
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a wonderful 2 -storey house in a residential area in Mežaparks for sale. Mezhap…
$652,230
Leave a request
7 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 232 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer to purchase a house in Balthasers. Land area - 1246 square meters. mThe area of the…
$570,321
Leave a request
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 223 m²
Floor 2/2
A luxury house with 3 isolated bedrooms and a dining room in a new gated community in Pinki!…
$681,103
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Priedkalne, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 838 m²
Floor 4/4
A stunning single family home in exclusive residential development is offered for sale. Thi…
$777,262
Leave a request
8 room house in Saulkrasti, Latvia
8 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 2
$735,431
Leave a request
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 385 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer you two houses in a quiet part of Jurmala, Jaundubulti, surrounded by a pine forest…
$1,07M
Leave a request
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 840 m²
We agree to buy a house in Riga on the island of Lucavsala. The unique, quiet place through …
$1,55M
Leave a request

