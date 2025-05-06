Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia

35 properties total found
5 room house in Makstenieki, Latvia
5 room house
Makstenieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
$148,200
7 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
$487,933
6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 730 m²
We offer to buy a large house, which is located in a picturesque private town next to the "S…
$1,08M
7 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 232 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer to purchase a house in Balthasers. Land area - 1246 square meters. mThe area of the…
$570,321
3 room house in Upesciems, Latvia
3 room house
Upesciems, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
$184,239
3 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
For sale: sunny, energy-efficient house in the village of Suži. House features: Li…
$304,547
5 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale an exclusive house in the village of Suņīši, an elite gated community surr…
$562,685
7 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale an exclusive, chic house in the village of Suņī š i, an elite village of a…
$641,359
4 bedroom house in Sunisi, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 328 m²
Spacious House for Sale in the Elite Sunīši Community – Your Private Oasis by the Water! A …
$469,840
6 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a comfortable family house in Jurmala, on the street. Vasaras, Melluzhi, n…
$446,512
6 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
6 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 2
Prižkalne is a village of Latvian millionaires, located a few kilometers from Riga, on the c…
$575,174
8 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 535 m²
We offer for sale a luxury chalet on the lake. The elite closed the town on the shore of Lak…
$631,615
8 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located in the managed town surrounded by the pine forest. First floor - a spa…
$597,877
4 bedroom house in Upesciems, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Upesciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
It is located only 20 kilometers from the center of Riga - Upesciem. The house on Elenburgas…
$624,268
6 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
6 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 3
A beautiful three-story mansion on the shore of Lake Baltezers in the gated community of Pri…
$935,048
4 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
4 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 2
exclusive finishing in a classic style, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furnitur…
$583,092
5 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a cozy house for sale a house on the first line overlooking the lake. In the house…
$611,446
6 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy, high-quality house in the village of Bergi. Built very high quality, high ceilings 3 …
$294,172
6 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
6 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house in an elite village of the closed type in Priedkalne. On a plot of 1388 m2…
$419,196
5 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
A modern house built using cutting-edge technology in the prestigious Baltzers neighborhood.…
$520,786
4 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 455 m²
Luxurious family home in the prestigious Bergi area of Riga. This meticulously designed hou…
$509,465
6 bedroom house in Langstini, Latvia
6 bedroom house
Langstini, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
House in Langstini for sale. Year of construction 2009. Description: - 1st floor: livin…
$486,822
6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Only 20 minutes go from the city center, it is landscaped and kept the town «Sunisi» located…
$815,287
5 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
5 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
$748,548
3 bedroom house in Sunisi, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
A modern and functional house, located on the bank of the Lielā Jugla River. Environmenta…
$900,136
House in Sunisi, Latvia
House
Sunisi, Latvia
Area 254 m²
For Sale: Section of a 2-Apartment House in the village of Sunishi Description: - High…
$203,786
House in Bergi, Latvia
House
Bergi, Latvia
Area 2 285 m²
Floor 6/6
+ - Profitable investment property for long term rent. Property - sell investment project, e…
$518,686
4 bedroom house in Sunisi, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 478 m²
Unique hous in a picturesque location! Partial exchange for a smaller house in this region i…
$588,715
House 12 rooms in Priedkalne, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 761 m²
Historic Home of Renowned Surgeon Viktors Kalberzs in Priedkalne – A Unique Investment Oppor…
$373,607
2 bedroom house in Upesciems, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Upesciems, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Ideal residential home for a small family with space and comfort in Upesciems. Descriptio…
$281,904
