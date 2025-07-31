Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Ogresgala pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 2
$278,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
7 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
$313,083
Leave a request
5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale exclusive immovable property in Lapmežciems near the Baltic Sea with a fantastic vi…
$682,900
Leave a request
TekceTekce
4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
$382,424
Leave a request
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 492 m²
Number of floors 2
The mansion is located near the city of Riga, in a pine forest, on the island of Dole, with …
$730,178
Leave a request
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
$346,703
Leave a request
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
$236,388
Leave a request
8 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive and unique real estate on the ancient Liv coast of the Baltic Sea. Detailed des…
$722,823
Leave a request
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
$345,653
Leave a request
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Large, fully equipped house, which can be purchased for two families, there are all standard…
$262,654
Leave a request
5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique object. Location Valgaciems, 70 km from the resort town of Jurmala. Plot of land 15…
$577,839
Leave a request
4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale elegant family house in the Scandinavian style. Economical, energy efficient and ea…
$185,696
Leave a request

Properties features in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go