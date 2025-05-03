Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Latvia

Jurmala
359
Riga
181
Babites pagasts
54
Garkalnes pagasts
35
5 properties total found
Villa 12 bedrooms in Riga, Latvia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 23
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
Floor 2/2
A manor with a log building and a second residential house in the territory. Well-maintained…
$733,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 room house in Skulte, Latvia
5 room house
Skulte, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
Well-maintained 2-storey private house in the center of Jurmala and only 100 meters from the…
$945,554
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 248 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern interior design, on two floors. There is a grill house in the yard.On the 1st floor: …
$322,125
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Two houses, a master's and a guest's, are for sale in the very center of Jurmala - in a park…
$2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
6 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 3/3
This property is intended for anyone who appreciates high quality and wants to live in one o…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
