Houses for sale in Babites pagasts, Latvia

54 properties total found
5 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 369 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern 2-storey house in the village “Dižbārdi”. The village is of a closed type. The projec…
$824,920
8 room house in Pinki, Latvia
8 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 460 m²
Floor 2
$893,023
5 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
A modern village where sustainable design meets functionality and the highest energy efficie…
$681,103
4 bedroom house in Pinki, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
New, spacious two-story private house in Saliena. This house is distinguished by high con…
$730,488
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale bright and comfortable, premium row house. It is equipped with quality kitchen equi…
$231,135
4 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
$305,610
3 bedroom house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Single-story villa with an area of 230 m2 and a terrace overlooking Lake Babite. - The en…
$1,21M
2 bedroom house in Pinki, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
New house for sale in modern Balta Village, Piņķi. Developed infrastructure, convenient loc…
$294,460
5 bedroom house in Brivkalni, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Brivkalni, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
For sale 2-storey family house in a beautiful location in Brivkalni. Excellent location …
$475,667
6 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
6 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, panoramic windows, "smart house", fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in …
$1,16M
6 room house in Sebruciems, Latvia
6 room house
Sebruciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
Floor 2/2
It is an elegant residential village near the suburb of the Latvian capital, in Babite munic…
$706,582
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has everything for a comfortable stay, high-quality plumbing, parquet board, built…
$821,262
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
$315,185
5 bedroom house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 056 m²
A unique smart house on the lake by the architect of The LEGEND Ugis Zabers! The house wa…
$5,66M
3 bedroom house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
A single-story villa with an area of 205 m2 with a view of Lake Babite. - The entrance ha…
$1,05M
6 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
6 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, "smart house", fully furnished, exclusive furniture, built-in kitchen, built-i…
$1,31M
4 bedroom house in Pinki, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house in Saliena – the Perfect place for Families! Located just 20 minutes from …
$354,974
6 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer for sale a completely new house with a spacious and well-maintained territory. The …
$741,417
3 bedroom house in Sebruciems, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Sebruciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Floor 2/2
A spacious family home. The first floor has an open layout for the kitchen and living room a…
$315,971
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house with 3 bedrooms is for sale. The total area of ​​the interior of the house …
$366,748
3 bedroom house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
Don't want to live in an apartment, but also don't want to be tired of maintaining a large p…
$225,581
3 bedroom house in Pinki, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
A new, modern three-bedroom private house is for sale in Pinki, Saliena, a few steps from th…
$356,750
6 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
6 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a modern style, modern refurbi…
$1,95M
5 room house in Priezciems, Latvia
5 room house
Priezciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/2
$300,153
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
$231,135
4 bedroom house in Pinki, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
New house for sale in the modern village Saliena, Piņķi. Developed infrastructure, convenie…
$622,897
8 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive house for sale in the prestigious village of Majares, near the center of Riga. Th…
Price on request
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Floor 2
$520,055
5 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
$675,018
4 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house for sale in Marupsky krai, Babitskaya volost, in the private village of Bishul…
$361,508
