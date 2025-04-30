Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Marupe, Latvia

27 properties total found
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale quality two-storey two-family house section in the center of Marupe. Similar altern…
$281,872
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
$289,238
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
Interest-free installments for 3 years according to the schedule proposed by you.House area …
$341,450
House 17 rooms in Marupe, Latvia
House 17 rooms
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 17
Area 591 m²
Floor 3/3
Transport links: final 25 buses 300 m from the house, minibuses; by car 5 min drive to Spice…
$597,877
8 room house in Marupe, Latvia
8 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
$583,092
4 room house in Marupe, Latvia
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a section of a bright and very cozy energy-efficient twin house with all household …
$255,675
4 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
Good location, green and peaceful surroundings. Live in the city with a feeling of countrysi…
$254,972
3 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
We offer for sale a section of a row house with a terrace in Marupe! Section of a row ho…
$409,407
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
High-quality twin house with fully equipped kitchen, and all the furniture shown in pictures…
$267,907
4 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 2-Story family house with a convenient layout and private land plot Enjoy the pr…
$335,817
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
$666,700
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
$677,318
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House! Presit contemporary cot…
$199,617
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 3
$583,092
7 room house in Marupe, Latvia
7 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Two houses for the price of one. Two houses for sale - dwelling house 330m² and guest house …
$336,197
7 room house in Marupe, Latvia
7 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a private house in Marupe, 264 m2, with a spacious, well-maintained backyard area.T…
$346,703
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House!Presit contemporary cott…
$212,224
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale very high quality & thoughtfully built house in the best place - Marupe.Land 1800m2…
$457,018
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House! Presit contemporary co…
$197,516
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
$252,367
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
$372,969
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House! Presit contemporary cot…
$195,414
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
$666,700
4 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 361 m²
House with swimming pool in the center of Mārupe. Thoughtful layout will not leave you in…
$436,028
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
$404,487
4 room house in Marupe, Latvia
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Large, beautiful and spacious house in Marupe.Easy access, close to spice and airport.House …
$178,500
House in Marupe, Latvia
House
Marupe, Latvia
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 3
$577,839
