Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Marupes pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Marupes pagasts, Latvia

Marupe
22
House Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
$252,367
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 361 m²
House with swimming pool in the center of Mārupe. Thoughtful layout will not leave you in…
$436,028
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale quality two-storey two-family house section in the center of Marupe. Similar altern…
$281,872
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House! Presit contemporary cot…
$195,414
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
We offer for sale a section of a row house with a terrace in Marupe! Section of a row ho…
$409,407
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
High-quality twin house with fully equipped kitchen, and all the furniture shown in pictures…
$267,907
Leave a request
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
$372,969
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
$289,238
Leave a request
4 room house in Marupe, Latvia
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
$267,409
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House!Presit contemporary cott…
$212,224
Leave a request
6 room house in Marupe, Latvia
6 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale very high quality & thoughtfully built house in the best place - Marupe.Land 1800m2…
$457,018
Leave a request
4 room house in Marupe, Latvia
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Wonderful offer in Marupe! Private house for sale in Marupe with a total area of 146 sq. m. …
$281,872
Leave a request
4 room house in Marupe, Latvia
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a section of a bright and very cozy energy-efficient twin house with all household …
$255,675
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
$666,700
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
Good location, green and peaceful surroundings. Live in the city with a feeling of countrysi…
$252,777
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House! Presit contemporary co…
$197,516
Leave a request
8 room house in Marupe, Latvia
8 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
$583,092
Leave a request
5 room house in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
5 room house
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful two-storey private house in the Marup region! Just 20 minutes drive from the cente…
$192,367
Leave a request
House 17 rooms in Marupe, Latvia
House 17 rooms
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 17
Area 591 m²
Floor 3/3
Transport links: final 25 buses 300 m from the house, minibuses; by car 5 min drive to Spice…
$597,877
Leave a request
7 room house in Marupe, Latvia
7 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Two houses for the price of one. Two houses for sale - dwelling house 330m² and guest house …
$336,197
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
$404,487
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
$666,700
Leave a request
5 room house in Marupe, Latvia
5 room house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House! Presit contemporary cot…
$199,617
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Marupe, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 2-Story family house with a convenient layout and private land plot Enjoy the pr…
$335,817
Leave a request

Properties features in Marupes pagasts, Latvia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go