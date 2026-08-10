Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Salaspils pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia

;
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 room house in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
$351,690
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room house in Saulkalne, Latvia
3 room house
Saulkalne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
$66,228
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Saulkalne, Latvia
4 room house
Saulkalne, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
$247,509
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 room house in Bajari, Latvia
4 room house
Bajari, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
$341,860
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
$280,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go