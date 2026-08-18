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Houses for sale in Sigulda, Latvia

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4 properties total found
House 12 rooms in Sigulda, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 503 m²
Number of floors 2
$748,690
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House 33 rooms in Sigulda, Latvia
House 33 rooms
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 33
Area 2 735 m²
Floor 1/3
A unique opportunity to buy "Krimulda Manor" complex. Krimulda manor house is still function…
$3,50M
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8 room house in Sigulda, Latvia
8 room house
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
A wonderful property in an excellent location in Sigulda. Renovated building with a spacious…
$227,737
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House in Sigulda, Latvia
House
Sigulda, Latvia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 3/3
The historic center of Krimulda is on the right bank of the Gauja River. The home of the lan…
$3,21M
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