Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Krimuldas pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Krimuldas pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
House 10 rooms in Sunisi, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully ready, equipped with the latest technologys, an exclusive mansion near the lake. Used …
$1,05M
Leave a request
7 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
7 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 3
The best elite gated community on the shore of Lake Sunishi. House with its own coastline, b…
$630,369
Leave a request
8 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 391 m²
Number of floors 3
In a beautiful location on the shore of Lake Sunīši, a house that was built for its own need…
$483,283
Leave a request
8 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully finished, equipped with the latest technology, an exclusive mansion on the lake. The h…
$1,16M
Leave a request
6 room house in Krimuldas pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Krimuldas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
$78,348
Leave a request
9 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
9 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
From Riga 20 km is the best, elite settlement “Sunishi”. Closed village on the shore of the …
$567,332
Leave a request

Properties features in Krimuldas pagasts, Latvia

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go