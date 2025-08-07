Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Engures pagasts, Latvia

4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Klapkalnciems, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Klapkalnciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 419 m²
Floor 2/2
A spacious and comfortable two-story house with is for sale in the seaside village of Klapka…
$294,837
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
7 room house in Apsuciems, Latvia
7 room house
Apsuciems, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
$316,525
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Berzciems, Latvia
House
Berzciems, Latvia
Area 950 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale property located in Berzciems. House and house extras - guest house, all communica…
$576,318
6 room house in Kesterciems, Latvia
6 room house
Kesterciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
$753,111
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
