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Houses for sale in Olaines pagasts, Latvia

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Medemciems, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Medemciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
House on a quiet and cozy street Medemciemsa. The total area of the house is 126m2. Tot…
$334,718
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
$226,382
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room house in Davi, Latvia
3 room house
Davi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
$80,635
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Janupe, Latvia
House
Janupe, Latvia
Area 1 421 m²
Number of floors 7
Brand New construction - Miera 6 Sale of the whole building - 3 500 000 EUR Total area…
$3,48M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
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