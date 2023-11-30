Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Olaines pagasts
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Olaines pagasts, Latvia

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 room house in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 368 m²
Floor 2
For sale a fabulous eco property in a quiet wooded area near Stūnis Lake. The property consi…
€237,000
Leave a request
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with water system in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with water system
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
House on a quiet and cozy street Medemciemsa. The total area of the house is 126m2. Tot…
€285,000
Leave a request
House with appliances, with central heating in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
House with appliances, with central heating
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Area 1 421 m²
Number of floors 7
Brand New construction - Miera 6 Sale of the whole building - 3 500 000 EUR Total area…
€3,50M
Leave a request

Properties features in Olaines pagasts, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir