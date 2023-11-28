UAE
Realting.com
Latvia
Residential
Riga
Houses
Houses for sale in Riga, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Riga, Latvia
4
2
189 m²
For sale very cozy, two-story row house in a closed, in a safe village fenced fence with its…
€167,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
6
580 m²
2/2
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
5
3
300 m²
Unique, cosy family house for sale in a quiet location with extensive and well-maintained gr…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house with garage, with internet, with sauna
Riga, Latvia
8
4
880 m²
Unique family house for sale in a quiet location with extensive and well maintained grounds,…
€540,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
36
1 237 m²
4/4
For Sale: 4-Story Office Building in the Central Bruņinieku and Valmieras Street District A…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
10
10
751 m²
Residential complex Zaubes 2 - apartment building in the center of Riga. For sale in cur…
€899,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
4
163 m²
1/1
An excellent opportunity! For sale is a house in Teika, perfect for a family with two childr…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
4
117 m²
1/1
Energy-efficient one-story house with 3 bedrooms near the bike path to Jurmala! Modern brigh…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
5
120 m²
2/2
A beautiful and tasteful half of the house is sold right after the overhaul. Changed windows…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
5
241 m²
2
For sale a large, beautiful house with a thoughtful layout. Quiet, safe and exclusive area n…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
5
181 m²
1/2
Next to the sea! Choose an organized property with added value. The house has been put into …
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
132
4 601 m²
6
For sale two plots of land with an agreed construction project for 2 buildings. Type of use:…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
9
890 m²
5
House for sale on Mazas Skolas Street 2, Old Town, next to the embankment and Riga Dome Cath…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
12
577 m²
3
Property - the company Sells homeownership, 12 apartments in the building, total property a…
€885,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
48
2 685 m²
5
House for sale in the center of Riga, located in Moscow Forstadt. The object consists of two…
€1,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
32
1 636 m²
4
Investment object - constructing for reconstruction. The overall location of the constructin…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Riga, Latvia
8
786 m²
4
Property - the company Sells homeownership, developed reconstruction project of building, th…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
36
750 m²
7
The house is owned by a subsidiary company and is sold as shares of SIA. During the reconstr…
€1,69M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
45
2 800 m²
4
We offer to buy a historic rental house in Old Riga, Aspazijas Boulevard 32 The house was bu…
€6,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Riga, Latvia
852 m²
3
About property - street house, all communications, balcony. Property and heating - cellar, a…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
5
598 m²
2
For sale apartment house in the center of Riga Brivibas street with a total area of 598 sq. …
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
26
1 412 m²
7
Short - Profitable investment property for long term rent. About property - street house, al…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
50
4 720 m²
5
Property building complex for sale on city center of Riga at Lāčplēša Street 125. The reside…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Riga, Latvia
960 m²
2
For sale a building under reconstruction. All utilities, heating solution plans pellets and …
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Riga, Latvia
5 173 m²
2
An object with a wide range of uses for sale in a strategically advantageous location. The o…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Riga, Latvia
2 451 m²
4
Fantastic house for sale in the center of Riga, located across the street from two scenic pa…
€2,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
5
410 m²
3
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Riga, Latvia
2
987 m²
4
For sell a rented office house with a constant cash flow. Total area-987 m2 Useful area-886 …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Riga, Latvia
6 068 m²
4
Profitable investment property for long term rent. Property - sell investment project, the t…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Riga, Latvia
3 200 m²
3
Property - sell investment project, the total area of commercial sq.m., the city's sewerag…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
