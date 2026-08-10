Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Riga, Latvia

;
townhouses
3
House Delete
Clear all
171 property total found
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 3
$921,539
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious private house in Riga is offered for sale!The house is located on a cozy and sunn…
$423,512
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 160 m²
Number of floors 5
House and house extras - corner house, front building, street house, elevator available, win…
$2,92M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 594 m²
For Sale - Three-Star Hotel in Riga with 46 Rooms and Prime Location. The project can be im…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House 45 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 45 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 45
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Historic rental house was built in 1926.in 2006, the architect Heinrich Gerhard Pyrang. The …
$992,702
Leave a request
House 45 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 45 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 45
Area 2 800 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer to buy a historic rental house in Old Riga, Aspazijas Boulevard 32 The house was bu…
$7,59M
Leave a request
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
modern refurbishment, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, fireplace, sauna, floor heating, in…
$452,520
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 451 m²
Number of floors 4
Fantastic house for sale in the center of Riga, located across the street from two scenic pa…
$3,50M
Leave a request
7 room house in Riga, Latvia
7 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
We sell a unique property for nature lovers. Located in Adaga volost, just 7 km from the cen…
$820,663
Leave a request
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 410 m²
Floor 3/3
$1,05M
Leave a request
House 36 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 36 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 36
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 7
The house is owned by a subsidiary company and is sold as shares of SIA. During the reconstr…
$1,97M
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious two-storey detached house with gentrified territory and maintenance buildings in…
$1,75M
Leave a request
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive offer in Vetzaki.For sale a quality two-storey house with a swimming pool.When bui…
$733,204
Leave a request
House 79 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 79 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 79
Area 2 682 m²
Number of floors 6
The building, 15 Peldu Street, located in the very center of Riga, was built in 1986 during …
$4,61M
Leave a request
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale - light and spacious family house with garden in one of the best parts of Riga - Me…
$1,29M
Leave a request
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 1 396 m²
House for sale in the active center of the city of Riga. Total area of ​​the house: 1396.…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 960 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a building under reconstruction. All utilities, heating solution plans pellets and …
$315,329
Leave a request
House 30 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 30 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 30
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 2
The property is located in the center of Riga, on the corner of Stabu and Chaka streets. Hea…
$1,17M
Leave a request
4 room house in Riga, Latvia
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to buy an elegant and modern Villa (twin) in one of the most prestigious areas of R…
$640,099
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Riga, Latvia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Immerse yourself in the comfort and modernity of the new business class project in Mezapark.…
$493,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House 20 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 20 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 775 m²
Floor 3/3
FOR SALE: OFFICE BUILDING WITH EXCELLENT RETURN ON INVESTMENT Address: Valmieras Street 31,…
$314,487
Leave a request
House 85 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 85 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 85
Area 2 928 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartment building for sale in the old town of Riga. Was built in 1879, adress Pasta Street…
$2,69M
Leave a request
House 20 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 20 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 1 421 m²
For sale - A class A apartment building with high energy efficiency. Commissioned in summ…
$3,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House 12 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 644 m²
Floor 2/2
Investment Property in Čiekurkalns – Apartment Building with High Development Potential A p…
$230,499
Leave a request
House 25 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 25 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 25
Area 987 m²
Floor 1/4
Street house, New building, parking place, elevator available, terrace, windows in both side…
$1,35M
Leave a request
4 room house in Riga, Latvia
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
A house is being offered for rent wide, light full family house with garden in best part of …
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 018 m²
Number of floors 3
3 floor brick commercial buildings for sale in the city center Riga with a total surface are…
$1,52M
Leave a request
House 36 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 36 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 36
Area 1 237 m²
Floor 4/4
For Sale: 4-Story Office Building in the Central Bruņinieku and Valmieras Street District A…
$700,731
Leave a request
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
$290,321
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
$266,513
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Riga, Latvia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go