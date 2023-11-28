Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Riga, Latvia

217 properties total found
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Riga, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
For sale very cozy, two-story row house in a closed, in a safe village fenced fence with its…
€167,000
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 580 m²
Floor 2/2
€3,50M
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Unique, cosy family house for sale in a quiet location with extensive and well-maintained gr…
€550,000
8 room house with garage, with internet, with sauna in Riga, Latvia
8 room house with garage, with internet, with sauna
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 880 m²
Unique family house for sale in a quiet location with extensive and well maintained grounds,…
€540,000
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 36
Area 1 237 m²
Floor 4/4
For Sale: 4-Story Office Building in the Central Bruņinieku and Valmieras Street District A…
€800,000
9 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
9 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 751 m²
Residential complex Zaubes 2 - apartment building in the center of Riga. For sale in cur…
€899,000
4 room house in Riga, Latvia
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/1
An excellent opportunity! For sale is a house in Teika, perfect for a family with two childr…
€420,000
4 room house in Riga, Latvia
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
Energy-efficient one-story house with 3 bedrooms near the bike path to Jurmala! Modern brigh…
€250,000
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
A beautiful and tasteful half of the house is sold right after the overhaul. Changed windows…
€190,000
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a large, beautiful house with a thoughtful layout. Quiet, safe and exclusive area n…
€315,000
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/2
Next to the sea! Choose an organized property with added value. The house has been put into …
€500,000
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 132
Area 4 601 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale two plots of land with an agreed construction project for 2 buildings. Type of use:…
€1,50M
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 5
House for sale on Mazas Skolas Street 2, Old Town, next to the embankment and Riga Dome Cath…
€2,00M
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 577 m²
Number of floors 3
Property - the company Sells homeownership, 12 apartments in the building, total property a…
€885,000
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 48
Area 2 685 m²
Number of floors 5
House for sale in the center of Riga, located in Moscow Forstadt. The object consists of two…
€1,55M
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 32
Area 1 636 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment object - constructing for reconstruction. The overall location of the constructin…
€500,000
8 room house in Riga, Latvia
8 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 786 m²
Number of floors 4
Property - the company Sells homeownership, developed reconstruction project of building, th…
€1,50M
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 36
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 7
The house is owned by a subsidiary company and is sold as shares of SIA. During the reconstr…
€1,69M
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 45
Area 2 800 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer to buy a historic rental house in Old Riga, Aspazijas Boulevard 32 The house was bu…
€6,50M
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 852 m²
Number of floors 3
About property - street house, all communications, balcony. Property and heating - cellar, a…
€380,000
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 598 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment house in the center of Riga Brivibas street with a total area of 598 sq. …
€200,000
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 26
Area 1 412 m²
Number of floors 7
Short - Profitable investment property for long term rent. About property - street house, al…
€1,30M
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 50
Area 4 720 m²
Number of floors 5
Property building complex for sale on city center of Riga at Lāčplēša Street 125. The reside…
€1,85M
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 960 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a building under reconstruction. All utilities, heating solution plans pellets and …
€270,000
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 173 m²
Number of floors 2
An object with a wide range of uses for sale in a strategically advantageous location. The o…
€4,50M
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 451 m²
Number of floors 4
Fantastic house for sale in the center of Riga, located across the street from two scenic pa…
€2,55M
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,70M
2 room house in Riga, Latvia
2 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 987 m²
Number of floors 4
For sell a rented office house with a constant cash flow. Total area-987 m2 Useful area-886 …
€2,00M
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 068 m²
Number of floors 4
Profitable investment property for long term rent. Property - sell investment project, the t…
€2,40M
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Property - sell investment project, the total area of commercial sq.m., the city's sewerag…
€2,80M
