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Houses for sale in Daugavpils, Latvia

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3 properties total found
House 99 rooms in Daugavpils, Latvia
House 99 rooms
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 99
Area 3 300 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located in one of the most peaceful and quiet places of the city of Daugavpils,…
$1,88M
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5 room house in Daugavpils, Latvia
5 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
$325,691
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5 room house in Daugavpils, Latvia
5 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 2
$471,726
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