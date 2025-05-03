Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Latvia

Jurmala
359
Riga
181
Babites pagasts
54
Garkalnes pagasts
35
56 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an exclusive villa for sale in a modern style in one of Riga's most prestigious are…
$1,34M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Medemciems, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Medemciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
House on a quiet and cozy street Medemciemsa. The total area of the house is 126m2. Tot…
$322,774
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Exclusive renovated villa in a promising neighbourhood near Vaivari! Available for sale i…
$1,05M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Modern house for sale in Jurmala in Lielupe, 200 m from the sea. Total area of ​​the house …
$1,93M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
WE ARE STARTING THE RESERVATION of a new townhouse project in Pumpuri with our own land plot…
$305,786
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a spacious family house 100m from the Lielupe River in the Ragakapa Nature…
$603,282
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Bright and spacious house with a large 2000 m² plot for sale in the quiet Vaivari district. …
$352,863
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
Inspiring corner of luxury and comfort in the heart of Jurmala! A spacious family house …
$443,924
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
The elegant and modern Villa Linea (twin villa) is available for sale in one of the most pre…
$756,587
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 445 m²
For sale a new, modern house in Asari, 350 m from the sea. The property consists of a two-s…
$1,57M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 334 m²
For sale cosy 2-storey house in a quiet sleeping area of Riga. House: -House area: 334…
$452,858
Leave a request
House 12 rooms in Priedkalne, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 761 m²
Historic Home of Renowned Surgeon Viktors Kalberzs in Priedkalne – A Unique Investment Oppor…
$373,607
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 413 m²
Duplex villa with 5 rooms, private terraces, sauna and land. - Area of ​​premises: 286.9m…
$1,46M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 437 m²
House for sale 250 m from the sea in Bulduri, Jurmala. The total area is 437.3 m2. The hous…
$1,70M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
This cozy two-story house, located in the quiet Valteri district, offers comfortable living …
$363,861
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
The elegant and modern Villa Camelia (twin villa) is available for sale in one of the most p…
$788,111
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Lici, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 714 m²
A great family house in Liči, after full reconstruction. Aesthetic house with modern inte…
$1,02M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
House for sale with a swimming pool in Jurmala, Majori, 400 m from the sea. There are 2 hou…
$2,84M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 056 m²
A unique smart house on the lake by the architect of The LEGEND Ugis Zabers! The house wa…
$5,66M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
House for sale in Jurmala, Melluzi, in a quiet residential area. Description: - The tota…
$509,643
Leave a request
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 550 m²
We offer an exclusive 2-story classic-style house located on the beachfront. Built in 200…
$1,57M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Spacious House in Bukulti for a Large Family A spacious and well-maintained two-story hou…
$260,484
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A two-storey five-room twin villa house for sale in the new Mezaparka Residences project. …
$790,513
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
House for sale
$181,143
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pinki, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
New, spacious two-story private house in Saliena. This house is distinguished by high con…
$730,488
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Private residence in a quiet neighbourhood of Vaivari! A modern and quality built - two s…
$671,578
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 556 m²
For sale spacious two-story house in Lielupe, Jurmala. Description: - Roof repair in 202…
$1,08M
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
7 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Area 595 m²
2 houses in the heart of Jurmala! A complex of main and guest houses is offered for purch…
$2,22M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 337 m²
Beautiful house with a sauna near the sea! For sale is a house with sauna-guest house and…
$770,127
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sunisi, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
A modern and functional house, located on the bank of the Lielā Jugla River. Environmenta…
$900,369
Leave a request

