Houses for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

2 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
House in Jurmala with a large green area! Renovated wooden house built in 1928. Brick fo…
€148,000
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 370 m²
Mansion in Jurmala on the banks of the Lielupe River On the territory of 11 365 m2 there …
€5,90M
Villa 6 room villa in good condition in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 6 room villa in good condition
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/2
Near the mansion there is a well-developed infrastructure (educational and medical instituti…
€6,00M
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
A modern and stylish family home close to the sea. Imagine a home that combines quality, …
€1,40M
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
Высококачественная отделка дома площадью 520 м2 на участке площадью 2481 м2
€2,70M
Villa 6 room villa with needs repair, with forest view in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 6 room villa with needs repair, with forest view
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
Floor 3/3
The spacious villa consists of 14 rooms, 7 bathrooms. Around the house there is a well-kept,…
€900,000
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 3
€854,000
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/2
A house for sale in the center of Jurmala on the sea side. House area 210 m2, land area 715 …
€176,000
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 2/2
€5,90M
3 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with river view in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with river view
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
On the territory of the house there is a beautiful garden, a spacious courtyard with outdoor…
€280,000
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
In the heart of Jurmala appears a unique project - stylish one-storey houses just a few minu…
€233,850
2 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
In the heart of Jurmala appears a unique project - stylish one-storey houses just a few minu…
€155,273
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 243 m²
€280,000
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Cozy and bright family house in Valteri We offer you to buy a two-storey house with garag…
€360,000
4 room house in good condition in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house in good condition
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
The new Villa is located just few minutes from the sea, in a small cottage community, on a w…
€900,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer to purchase a twin house with its own territory in a quiet area of Jurmala, Melluzi…
€309,000
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 3
An exclusive mansion in Jurmala, Majors is offered for sale. The property shall consist of: …
€890,000
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 3
Don't miss the opportunity to buy a good offer. The house has air conditioning, 4 bedrooms, …
€420,000
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 3
Don't miss the opportunity to buy a good offer. The house has air conditioning, 4 bedrooms, …
€470,000
9 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 1 123 m²
Number of floors 2
The mansion is located in Jurmala, Asari. Well-developed infrastructure, close to educationa…
€6,00M
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
A wonderful opportunity to live in a house in Jurmala with great repair Good location, conve…
€260,000
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
House and house extras - new project, all communications, all the amenities, balcony, terrac…
€250,000
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 653 m²
Number of floors 3
Согласно разработанному эскизу, Проект после реконструкции будет иметь следующие показатели:…
€650,000
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 1 640 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer to buy a club-type house in Bulduri. The property is located in Jurmala in a quiet …
€1,75M
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 361 m²
Number of floors 3
Architectural monument. Two houses. 350 m from the sea. Dwelling house 360 m2. Guest house …
€3,00M
9 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 720 m²
Floor 1/3
House and house extras - new project, courtyard house, all communications, all the amenities…
€1,45M
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 537 m²
Number of floors 3
Selling a - Good Stay European Deluxe hotel. "Good Stay Eiropa Deluxe Hotel" is located at t…
€2,50M
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 359 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel "Europe" is located in Jurmala, close to the concert hall "Dzintari". On the terri…
€3,15M
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 966 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling administrative building in Kauguri, Jurmala, 100m from the shopping centre. Plot to…
€253,000
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/3
House and house extras - new project, courtyard house, all communications, all the amenities…
€2,80M
Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

