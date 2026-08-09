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Houses for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

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362 properties total found
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 345 m²
Floor 3/3
The highest frontline plot featuring two historic buildings designated as architectural monu…
$856,233
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4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
New, modern house located in a prestigious location of Jurmala, in Bulduri is being offered …
$632,367
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
eco house, in a prestigious area of ​​Jurmala, modern and recently built. 200 m to the sea. …
$572,263
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
Exclusive offer: property near Ragakapa Nature Park, a short walk from the Baltic Sea.A luxu…
$2,56M
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House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Great infrastructure, stunningly beautiful nature, near the Lielupe river bank, yachts are p…
$1,51M
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House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
We sell a unique property in a picturesque place - Jurmala, Lielupe, near the Lielupe River.…
$942,691
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2 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
Penthouse with a terrace in the club house "Marseille" in Dzintari. A perfect place to li…
$914,706
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
There are 5 bedrooms in the house, 3 toilets (2 of them are bathrooms), sauna, 2 living room…
$696,184
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 600 m²
Floor 3/3
An exclusive family house villa is in a wonderful location, near the Lielupe river. This b…
$1,88M
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6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
New house (can be divided for two families), 8 rooms, 3 entrances into the house (+garage en…
$568,550
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
8 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Floor 2/2
Renting this property for a long timeRent this property for summer rentalWe offer a spacious…
$1,40M
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4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, panoramic windows, fully furnis…
$1,57M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 326 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern private house with a large plot in Melluži, JūrmalaWe offer an exclusive private hous…
$1,04M
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5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a house for sale in Bulduri!Land area: 500 m², house area: 177 m².The 1st floor fea…
$288,916
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
modern refurbishment, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, fireplace, sauna, swimming pool, fl…
$754,199
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
new building, plastic windows, all city communications, row house, modern refurbishment, pan…
$446,718
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
$640,276
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A wooden house is for sale next to the Lielupe River, in Melluži, on Saulgriežu Street.The h…
$370,138
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom townthouse in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom townthouse
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
A spacious townhouse for sale in Melluzhi near the sea The house was commissioned in 2006…
$348,812
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House 10 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
Elegant private house in a prestigious location, next to the sea and the river.Unique offer …
$1,02M
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7 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 360 m²
Floor 2
A contemporary villa in the heart of Majori - just steps away from Jomas Street and the sea.…
$2,20M
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6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
$454,725
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House 11 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 11 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Floor 2
We offer an exclusive villa in the heart of Jurmala, just a few steps from the beach. An ide…
$2,27M
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3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 833 m²
A spacious, classic-style private residence. In the quiet and prestigious Lielupe district o…
$5,29M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House 10 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 4/4
Private 4-story house exclusively in Jurmala, offer Kemeri for sale. the Private house was…
$977,606
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6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
all city communications, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, jacuzzi, flo…
$870,230
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
$404,932
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House 11 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 11 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 1 286 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer you an elegant manor house in the most prestigious area of Jurmala, surrounded by n…
$5,42M
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4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
$430,959
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 470 m²
Floor 1/2
Mansion in a quiet place in Jurmala, between the sea and the river Lielupe, quiet at a cozy …
$1,14M
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Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

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