Realting.com
Latvia
Residential
Jurmala
Houses
Houses for sale in Jurmala, Latvia
villas
3
House
266 properties total found
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
3
1
93 m²
House in Jurmala with a large green area! Renovated wooden house built in 1928. Brick fo…
€148,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Jurmala, Latvia
16
5
2 370 m²
Mansion in Jurmala on the banks of the Lielupe River On the territory of 11 365 m2 there …
€5,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in good condition
Jurmala, Latvia
9
5
1 000 m²
2/2
Near the mansion there is a well-developed infrastructure (educational and medical instituti…
€6,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Jurmala, Latvia
6
4
410 m²
A modern and stylish family home close to the sea. Imagine a home that combines quality, …
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
5
520 m²
Высококачественная отделка дома площадью 520 м2 на участке площадью 2481 м2
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with needs repair, with forest view
Jurmala, Latvia
14
7
700 m²
3/3
The spacious villa consists of 14 rooms, 7 bathrooms. Around the house there is a well-kept,…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6
279 m²
3
€854,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jurmala, Latvia
10
2
210 m²
2/2
A house for sale in the center of Jurmala on the sea side. House area 210 m2, land area 715 …
€176,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
9
1 500 m²
2/2
€5,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with river view
Jurmala, Latvia
4
2
220 m²
1/2
On the territory of the house there is a beautiful garden, a spacious courtyard with outdoor…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
4
2
94 m²
In the heart of Jurmala appears a unique project - stylish one-storey houses just a few minu…
€233,850
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
3
2
68 m²
In the heart of Jurmala appears a unique project - stylish one-storey houses just a few minu…
€155,273
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Jurmala, Latvia
243 m²
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
5
2
202 m²
Cozy and bright family house in Valteri We offer you to buy a two-storey house with garag…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house in good condition
Jurmala, Latvia
5
2
230 m²
2/2
The new Villa is located just few minutes from the sea, in a small cottage community, on a w…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jurmala, Latvia
4
2
200 m²
2/2
We offer to purchase a twin house with its own territory in a quiet area of Jurmala, Melluzi…
€309,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
8
443 m²
3
An exclusive mansion in Jurmala, Majors is offered for sale. The property shall consist of: …
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5
207 m²
3
Don't miss the opportunity to buy a good offer. The house has air conditioning, 4 bedrooms, …
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5
207 m²
3
Don't miss the opportunity to buy a good offer. The house has air conditioning, 4 bedrooms, …
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
9
1 123 m²
2
The mansion is located in Jurmala, Asari. Well-developed infrastructure, close to educationa…
€6,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
4
236 m²
2
A wonderful opportunity to live in a house in Jurmala with great repair Good location, conve…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
4
240 m²
House and house extras - new project, all communications, all the amenities, balcony, terrac…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Jurmala, Latvia
653 m²
3
Согласно разработанному эскизу, Проект после реконструкции будет иметь следующие показатели:…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
8
1 640 m²
1/4
We offer to buy a club-type house in Bulduri. The property is located in Jurmala in a quiet …
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
8
361 m²
3
Architectural monument. Two houses. 350 m from the sea. Dwelling house 360 m2. Guest house …
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
11
720 m²
1/3
House and house extras - new project, courtyard house, all communications, all the amenities…
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Jurmala, Latvia
537 m²
3
Selling a - Good Stay European Deluxe hotel. "Good Stay Eiropa Deluxe Hotel" is located at t…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Jurmala, Latvia
2 359 m²
3
The hotel "Europe" is located in Jurmala, close to the concert hall "Dzintari". On the terri…
€3,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Jurmala, Latvia
966 m²
2
Selling administrative building in Kauguri, Jurmala, 100m from the shopping centre. Plot to…
€253,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
8
420 m²
1/3
House and house extras - new project, courtyard house, all communications, all the amenities…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Search using the map
