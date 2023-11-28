Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Jelgava, Latvia

9 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
9 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 333 m²
Floor 2
House and house extras - all communications, balcony, terrace, sauna, bathouse, pool, window…
€195,000
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/1
One storey house in calm Jelgavas area. With 3 bedrooms and spacious living room and kitchen…
€234,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37122323132 janis.karklins@habita.com
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jelgava, Latvia
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer the purchase of a modern and cozy private house located in Dzilnutsiems, Babi Paris…
€346,000
6 room house with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Jelgava, Latvia
6 room house with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 487 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the private sector in Melluzi. "Smart Home" in an exclusive location…
€1,29M
