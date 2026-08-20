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Houses for sale in Jelgava, Latvia

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4 properties total found
2 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
$180,686
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
A compact, comfortable and warm wooden frame house is for sale. Built two years ago and loca…
$102,193
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5 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
5 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 386 m²
Floor 3/3
Property with a very large plot of land, privacy and development opportunities near Jelgava …
$205,896
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
6 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
6 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 487 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the private sector in Melluzi. "Smart Home" in an exclusive location…
$1,36M
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