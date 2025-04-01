Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ikskile, Latvia

5 room house in Ikskile, Latvia
5 room house
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
$255,061
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Ikskile, Latvia
6 room house
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/2
$275,850
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
