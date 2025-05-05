  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Ashkelon Subdistrict

Ashkelon
26
Ashdod
1
Sderot
1
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$556,182
A 4 pieces in the quay of Agamim terasse 90 m2 summer as new
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$786,520
A barnea a 5 pieces invested and transforms with sea view
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,77M
a beautiful villa near the sea quartier afridr with cellar and swimming pool
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue grand agreable clair
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue grand agreable clair
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,092
A fridar 4 rooms close to shops with sea view
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$469,103
Barrio fridar a 4 rooms floor low near shops 2 terraces
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$398,878
In the neighborhood of Neot Ashkelon 4 rooms rent 3800 nis to seize
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$514,047
a beautiful 4 rooms with sea view beautiful building
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$429,777
Neve ilan 4 rooms in the centre rue elie Cohen very good state
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$477,530
A neve dkalim a ground garden of 4 rooms in quiet area
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,07M
villa in barnea 5 rooms with a basement habitable plot 420 m2
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$519,665
A barnea an apprement of 4 rooms with sea view invested very good and
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$337,080
neighborhood neve dkaim a 2 pieces well illuminated recent
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$983,150
marina dashkelon a 5 rooms large standing with beautiful sea view
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$640,452
afridar 5 rooms close to the sea invested recent and spacious
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,407
In barnea a 4 spacious rooms
Residential quarter Calme particulier bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Calme particulier bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,092
A barnea a beautiful 4 rooms new floor high gym in the building
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
a beautiful house in barnea 7 rooms with pool near the sea
Residential quarter Agreable bel appartement calme particulier
Residential quarter Agreable bel appartement calme particulier
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
A beautiful duplex very good condition beautiful terasse
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$786,520
District city ground floor 5 rooms Near the sea
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$519,665
At the city a 4 rooms close to the sea invested building standing with cellar of 18m2 rented 3000 nis
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
a beautiful house in barnea 7 rooms with pool near the sea
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$519,665
a fridar in the center all ordered a 5 pieces floor available immediately
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$533,710
In Barnea a spacious garden ground
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$494,384
In the city district a 5 spacious rooms with sea view low floor
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$547,755
In barnea a beautiful 5 rooms close to the spacious sea
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$474,721
A beautiful 4 rooms close to the sea with sea view
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Sderot, Israel
from
$334,271
Neot district ashkelon 3 rooms to capture
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$584,272
A fridar a beautiful 5 rooms with recent sea view with cellar invested and spacious
