  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Vue sur la mer

Residential quarter Vue sur la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$423,225
20/02/2026
$423,225
08/03/2025
$379,215
16/02/2025
$380,295
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 25043
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,07M
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,49M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$105,023
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$815,100
You are viewing
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$423,225
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Show all Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Gan Yavne, Israel
from
$3,54M
Prestigious villa for sale in Gan Yavne On a plot of 500 m2, villa with swimming pool 8 meters by 4 meters. On the ground floor living room kitchen and mamad and on the 1st floor 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a terrace Exceptional villa a few minutes from Ashdod, not serious abstain Please
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
For sale – Apartment 2 rooms , Tel Aviv District : Lev HaIr Nord / Lev Tel Aviv Surface area: 46 m2 Floor: 5/5 with elevator Price: 3,600,000 Discover this 2-room apartment located in the vibrant heart of Tel Aviv, at the corner of Nahalat Binyamin and Gruzenberg. Installed in a classified …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer
Show all Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Beautiful 3-room Duplex with Terrace – Bograshov / Ben Yehuda • Duplex 3 rooms • 2 bedrooms • 2 shower rooms • 5th floor with elevator • 70 m2 + 20 m2 terrace • Sea view Ben Yehuda / Bograshov Price: 4,850,000 Co-ownership charges : 300 / month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications