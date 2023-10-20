Residential quarter Appartement clair et spacieux a vendre a ashdod

  1. Realting.com
Appartement clair et spacieux a vendre a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
$752,400
8
ID: 33509
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Located on "Moshe Dayan" facing the park "Ashdod Yam" and the sea, apartment particularly spacious and clear. Very sought after location, rare product, has 2 steps from all: City, Marina, sea, shops, means of transport....

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

