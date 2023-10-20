  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d

Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 33507
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
The rare pearl!! Apartment 5 rooms for sale in Marina with stunning views of the Sea of Ashdod on the 7th floor. A parking lot and a cellar of 8 m2 complete this property with a sure value. 2 steps from the beach, the synagogue is close to cafes and restaurant as well as a supermarket. Luxury residence with gym, hammam, sauna... 2 elevators including one of shabat. A particularly pleasant apartment to live with a panoramic sea view

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,473
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Nahariya, Israel
from
$485,925
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
You are viewing
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
For sale at 29 rue Bari, a prestigious and sought after address. Close to the tramway. In the prestigious real estate program TAMA of the developer Boulevard, currently in the construction phase (payment of costs and obtaining the imminent building permit) ! 4 room apartment (119 m2 living s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,727
City center. New building. Four rooms never live. 5th floor. bright. Parking. available from June 2026
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$485,925
4 rooms plain city center
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications