  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod

Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,65M
ID: 33501
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Majestic 5 rooms transformed into 4 a Ashdod "Mar", high standing, high floor, sea view and "Gan Hair". Residence "Le Deauville" , with 4 elevators, opposite the theater and the town hall, 5 minutes walk from the beach, 1 minute from the cafes, restaurants of the shopping centers, means of transport !!!!! The best location in the city!

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,65M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$467,115
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Moshe Sharett Street, in the most popular and quiet area, for exclusive sale A spacious and beautiful apartment of 66 m2! Renovated and bright Peace and privacy guaranteed Lift serving half storeys 3rd and 5th floors - 3rd floor apartment! Potential for a condominium project
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
New for sale exclusively! Located at 46 Yehoshua Ben Nun Street Close to the prestigious Basel complex In a building under renovation (Tama 1) Currently owned by Ohana Group. A beautiful 2-room apartment of 66 m2 will be available (3 possible pieces) First floor Orientation: West and South …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
