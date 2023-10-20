  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin

Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
;
6
ID: 33490
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Rare on the market: superb independent villa built on a plot of 315 m2, offering 270 m2 living space spread over three levels (subsoil, ground floor and first floor). It has a large bright living room, spacious kitchen, several comfortable rooms and beautiful living areas. Outside, a large terrace with private swimming pool of 8 meters by 3, as well as a private parking. Located in a quiet and sought after residential area, just a few minutes drive from the beach, shops and main axes of the city. Exceptional price, well below the market (family cause): only 7,100,000 (about 1.8 million euros). A rare opportunity not to be missed to live or invest in a quality environment in Ashdod.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

