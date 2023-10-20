  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod

Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$843,315
;
6
ID: 33502
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment 4 rooms in Ashdod "Youd Bet", in a small building of 5 floors quiet, but has 2 not all amenities. Very well maintained, recently refurbished bathroom, terrace, air conditioning, private parking, elevator....

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

