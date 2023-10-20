  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Special investisseurs

Sderot, Israel
from
$334,271
02/04/2025
$334,271
04/02/2025
$329,749
24/12/2024
$330,939
4
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23491
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • Town
    Sderot

About the complex

Neot district ashkelon 3 rooms to capture

Location on the map

Sderot, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
