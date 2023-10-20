  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer

Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 33505
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment 5 rooms transformed into 4 for sale in Ashdod in the new "MAR" neighborhood. 4 meters high under ceiling, air conditioning parking, terrace of 30 m2 sea view. High floor in a residence with 3 elevators including one of Shabbat close to the sea, schools, buses,,

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,34M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,975
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux et meuble de 2 pieces au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,232
You are viewing
Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,17M
In the district of Bayit Vagan bordering Kiryat Yovel. At the foot of the new Tramway station and buses. In a luxurious new developer tower, with magnificent lobby, gym and parking lot and 3 elevators including 2 from Shabbat. New apartment, very invested 4 rooms 104m2 with balcony of 10m2 w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
THREE THREE PIECES IN SIZE OF AN IMMEUBLE RECENT BEL. INCLUDE A BALCONY IN THE SALON AND A TERRASS IN THE ROOM. 5th STYLE WITH PARKING. NEAR ALL COFFEE AND AVERAGE TRADE
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications