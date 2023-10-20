  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod

Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$924,825
;
6
ID: 33503
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français Français
Rare: Residence "Dimri" in the city, in Ashdod, apartment 5 rooms with parking, air conditioning. Two elevators, one of which is of shabat.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

