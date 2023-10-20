  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin

Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin

Ashdod, Israel
from
$830,775
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 33491
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
FOR SALE – Superb 4 rooms in the heart of Ashdod – Rue Rogozin In a recent and popular residence, discover this beautiful 4-room apartment ideally located on the main and central street of Ashdod. With an area of 122 m2 + 14 m2 of terrace, located on the 1st floor with 4 elevators, including one from Shabbat. The apartment also has: A parking space Air conditioning Allow for a slight refreshment, which explains its exceptional price: 2,650,000, instead of 3,000,000. A rare opportunity in a central area, close to all amenities, shops, schools and transport. Contact us now to arrange a visit!

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$532,637
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod quotmarinaquot face a la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,07M
Residential quarter Excellente opportunite pour un magnifique appartement de 4 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$830,775
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Show all Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux location dans tour tres demandee sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,094
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Show all Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Nahalat Binyamin Street, in the centre of Tel Aviv, on the pedestrian and artistic side. District between Carmel Market, Neve Tzedek and Rothschild, walking from the beach. Classified and restored building, Apartment 3 rooms of about 60 m2 + balcony 4 m2. 1st floor (equivalent 2nd), high …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bien situer
Residential quarter Bien situer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,787
Apartment in very good condition, partially furnished, close to public transport, highly recommended
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications