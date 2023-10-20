Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale – 4 bedroom apartment on the ground floor in Ashdod
Located in a quiet and well maintained residence, close to parks, schools, synagogues and shops, this 4-room apartment has been completely renovated with taste and quality materials.
It offers a living area of 138 m2 supplemented by a beautiful private garden of 102 m2 with pergola, ideal for moments of relaxation with family.
A rare and sought after property, perfect for a family wishing to combine comfort, space and quality of life.
For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact us.
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return