  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33515
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale – 4 bedroom apartment on the ground floor in Ashdod Located in a quiet and well maintained residence, close to parks, schools, synagogues and shops, this 4-room apartment has been completely renovated with taste and quality materials. It offers a living area of 138 m2 supplemented by a beautiful private garden of 102 m2 with pergola, ideal for moments of relaxation with family. A rare and sought after property, perfect for a family wishing to combine comfort, space and quality of life. For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact us.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unite independante
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Gan Yavne, Israel
from
$3,54M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
Located in a quiet street with a European character, between Neve Tzedek, Kerem HaTeimanim and the seafront (300 m). Popular area with treed alleys, cafes, shops and village spirit. On foot: beaches, Tayelet, Carmel, Shabazi, Herzl, restaurants, future tramway. About 70 m2 on the 1st floor …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Show all Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m2 kyiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m2 kyiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m2 kyiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$721,050
4 room apartment 80m2, Kyiriat Hayovel, Jerusalem 10th floor, work to be planned Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning living room, shemech powder, hot water balloon, radiators, roller shutters Armored door, elevator Price: 2.300.000sh
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications