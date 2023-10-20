  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
;
9
ID: 33510
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    South District
  Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français
Majestic 5 rooms in Ashdod "Youd Bet", very spacious 160m2 with 20m2 terrace facing the park. Luxury residence close to shops, park, schools, synagogues, means of transport. Rare product for sale

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

