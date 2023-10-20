Residential quarter Stop affaire en bord de mer a ashdod

  1. Realting.com
Ashdod, Israel
from
$391,875
7
ID: 33668
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Great beachfront business in Ashdod: 2-room apartment in the Ashdod Beach residence, front line on the Tayelet, facing the sea. On the 6th floor with two lifts, this apartment offers a balcony with sea view and an ideal arrangement: entrance to a bright living room, kitchenette, bedroom with shower and toilet suspended. A perfect property to enjoy the sea every day, or make a profitable investment in one of the most requested locations. Everything is within walking distance: beach, trendy restaurants, cafes, supermarket and amenities. Here you buy a premium location at a rare price. An opportunity to seize quickly.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

