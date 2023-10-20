  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Coup de fusil dalet ashdodappartement 3 5 pieces a vendre

5
ID: 33608
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment 3,5 rooms for sale – 122 m2 + balcony Rare opportunity in the sought after residential area of Dalet in Ashdod. A spacious, bright and perfectly located apartment, offering excellent value potential. Description: Generous area of 122 m2 Entrance to a large living room with balcony overlooking a quiet park Functional kitchen with laundry Two large bedrooms, each with two windows Mamad (safe room) Two elevators Parking Refreshment, ideal for customization or investment Premium Location: Immediate proximity to shops, schools, synagogues and transport A few minutes walk from the beach Quiet and sought after residential environment Major asset: Similar apartments in the residence, after renovation, are offered at 2,300,000 . Exceptional selling price: 1 690 000 Conclusion: Exceptional value for money, high potential and ideal location. The best real estate deal of the moment in Ashdod.

Location on the map

Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
