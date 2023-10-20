  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre

Ashdod, Israel
$780,615
14
ID: 33508
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment 4 and a half rooms in Ashdod in the city for sale with 2 terraces, air conditioning, mamad, parking. Near parks, shops, means of transport, schools, synagogues..... Very well maintained apartment; A safe value in the center of Ashdod

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

