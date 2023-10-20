  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,11M
;
12
Leave a request
ID: 33669
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful 5-room apartment for sale in Ashdod in a very popular residence in "Youd Bet", sunny south facing with an unobstructed view. A cellar and a private parking lot complete this exceptional property

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$736,725
Residential quarter Ideal comme investissement ou residence principale
Nahariya, Israel
from
$312,873
Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,67M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,85M
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$197,505
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,11M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Affaire en or
Residential quarter Affaire en or
Residential quarter Affaire en or
Residential quarter Affaire en or
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$695,970
An extremely well located apartment on stern opposite the makolet Good summer Advanced pinouy binouy (great potential for benefit) Very quickly commendable
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un 3 pieces a la marina a ashkelon
Residential quarter Un 3 pieces a la marina a ashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$423,225
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications