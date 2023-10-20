  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  Penthouse a ashdod a fort potentiel vue sur mer

Residential quarter Penthouse a ashdod a fort potentiel vue sur mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
8
ID: 33504
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Penthouse a Ashdod has great potential sea view. Strategic location. 5 rooms converted into 4 with cellar and private parking. Elevator arrives directly in the Penthouse

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Other complexes
