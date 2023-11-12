Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

22 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 189 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€400,000
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There is a fir…
€820,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
A gorgeous townhouse fro sale in the prestigious seaside area of Athens, Voula. The house co…
€750,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€189,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€370,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€590,000
Townhouse 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€3,10M
Townhouse with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
There are provided for sale two maisonettes. The first one: 98 sqm, 5th floor, hall, kithen,…
€170,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
€860,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€850,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mavro Lithari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mavro Lithari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€472,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€660,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Legrena, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Legrena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€290,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€600,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,95M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€580,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€265,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Nicholas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€255,000

