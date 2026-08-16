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Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

;
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
42
Municipality of Saronikos
11
Vari Municipal Unit
13
Municipality of Dionysos
11
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112 properties total found
Townhouse in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse
Rafina, Greece
Area 105 m²
Townhouse for sale of 105 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The first f…
$359,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has one level. A magnific…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 350 m²
For sale maisonette of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$3,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 187 m²
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$2,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 325 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$4,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 187 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$3,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 667 m²
The villa is located in the Northern Athens' suburb in the town of Stamata. The house …
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$403,802
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 230 m²
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of th…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 370 m²
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 2nd floor con…
$3,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 4th floor con…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 106 m²
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. A view of t…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Markopoulo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has one level. 3rd floor co…
$873,724
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 265 m²
For sale maisonette of 265 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$460,476
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 level…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,32M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Makri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$732,039
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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