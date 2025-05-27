Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Glyka Nera Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Glyka Nera Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale townhouse area of 220 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 4 levels. The gro…
$341,907
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Glyka Nera Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go