Pool Townhouses for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Saronikos
26
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
21
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
16
Municipality of Marathonas
10
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
$2,07M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$3,13M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$676,287
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$1,38M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$208,749
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There are: a …
$855,869
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$688,871
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Floor -1
For sale maisonette of 335 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$753,307
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,41M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor c…
$704,161
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$782,807
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
$1,67M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 lev…
$3,18M
Townhouse 6 rooms in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a stunning villas in one of the most prestigious areas in the south of Athens, …
$1,77M
