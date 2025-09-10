Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Saronikos
192
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
118
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
105
Municipality of Marathonas
101
260 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$468,176
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Souli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Souli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$433,063
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 505 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$702,264
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$1,58M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 483 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 483 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms…
$1,87M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The detached house is located in Ipokratios Politia behind mountain of Parnitha Since the…
$1,05M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 225 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the mountain, …
$526,698
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$304,315
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 680 m²
For sale villa of 680 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the sea, the mountain, th…
$1,76M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,54M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$2,11M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$1,81M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,11M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 370 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$1,11M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 445 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$1,17M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$819,309
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$409,654
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$316,019
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sykamino, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sykamino, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one shower WC,…
$555,959
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$468,176
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$1,29M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$1,15M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,58M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$614,481
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,17M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,81M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$883,683
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
$406,143
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$550,107
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$228,236
