Houses for sale in Spata-Loutsa Municipal Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$362,837
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$363,459
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house for sale, 1st floor, located in the Markopoulo area. The house has a total ar…
$327,518
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 215 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The fir…
$474,842
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$474,029
