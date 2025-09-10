Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of East Attica
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Saronikos
192
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
118
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
105
Municipality of Marathonas
101
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Maisonette A – Private Pool | Sea View | Contemporary Living on the Athenian Riviera Situ…
Price on request
Leave a request
7 room house in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
7 room house
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 339 m²
Excellent detached house with basement and attic. 450 m. from the sea only. In the area of A…
$366,362
Leave a request
5 room house in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 410 m²
Detached house at a nice location of Dionysos. In excellent condition. With amphitheatric vi…
$533,842
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Regional Unit of East Attica

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go