Houses for sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the humanity, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and studio …
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€7,50M
House in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
House
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1562 - FOR SALE House of total surface 200 sq.m, on the Ground floor Vouli…
€2,30M
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Property Code: 1318 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 170 sq.m, on the 4 th fl…
€400,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with near beach, luxury, brand new, maisonette in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms with near beach, luxury, brand new, maisonette
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent construction maisonette in a complex of 4 properties with exclusive use of a garde…
€750,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Price on request
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,95M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bathro…
€2,75M

