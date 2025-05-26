Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Asini
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Asini, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 144 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The …
$866,164
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Asini, Greece

