Villas for sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

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4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 303 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 303 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 296 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Artemisia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Artemisia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 484 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 390 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$3,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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