Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kalamata
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale, a luxury villa of three levels, 460 m2 in total, on a plot of 4000m2. This beautif…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Bottom Carvel, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Bottom Carvel, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€1,50M

Properties features in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir