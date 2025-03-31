Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kalymnos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kalymnos, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Property Code: HPS5491 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Vizantio for € 1.200.000 . This 2…
$1,30M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kriopigi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Kassandra Halkidiki 150 m from the beach  For sale furnished renovated  detached house, 2 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
greeceland
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Kalamitsi Amigdalou, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kalamitsi Amigdalou, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
A historic stone house is available for sale in the picturesque village of Kalamitsi Amygdal…
$920,788
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Property Code: HPS5490 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 1.025.000 . This 129.27 sq.…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Duplex 10 bedrooms in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Duplex 10 bedrooms
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartment complex for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 195.000€ (Listing N…
$205,846
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
$396,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale in Perachora Loutraki, an independent maisonette of 200sqm on two levels from first…
$215,538
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Property Code: HPS3932 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 640.000 . This 175 sq. …
$693,819
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 460 m²
This luxurious secluded villa with panoramic views and a spacious private plot is located in…
$813,563
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Introducing a stunning new development in Halkidiki, where three exclusive villas are set to…
$625,054
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$307,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$219,186
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes