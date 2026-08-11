Apartments for sale in Aegean, Greece

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Apartments in Aegean, Greece

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7 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kea Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
A rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional new-build seafront villa in one of the most pri…
$2,14M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Galissas, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Galissas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Property Overview: Syros Island Apartment Complex Location: Syros Island, Greece   Type:…
Price on request
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Apartment in Perama, Greece
Apartment
Perama, Greece
Area 79 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 79 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$228,484
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated o…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
The project is located in the southern part of Athens close to the centre of Voula in a quie…
$587,181
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3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Gonias, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece We offer furnished vill…
$450,928
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2 bedroom apartment in Parikia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
$353,697
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Properties features in Aegean, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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