Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Chios, Greece

houses
4
4 properties total found
House with parking, with elevator, with garden in Karyes, Greece
House with parking, with elevator, with garden
Karyes, Greece
Area 88 m²
In one of the most beautiful settlements of Chios. In a green and calm environment. For some…
€50,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 80 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The ground floor consists of livi…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Zifias, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Zifias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€750,000

