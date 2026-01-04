Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kythnos Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kythnos Municipality, Greece

houses
10
10 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kythnos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kythnos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Discover the perfect retreat on the serene island of Kythnos with this cozy, newly built hou…
$386,961
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kythnos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kythnos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Feel the unparalleled beauty of the Aegean Sea with this extraordinary seafront house, a rar…
$568,056
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kythnos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kythnos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Discover the perfect retreat on the serene island of Kythnos with this cozy, newly built hou…
$386,979
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom house in Kythnos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kythnos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Discover the perfect retreat on the serene island of Kythnos with this cozy, newly built hou…
$386,512
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kythnos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kythnos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
In the tranquil beauty of Kythnos, a brand-new residential complex is taking shape, offering…
$527,062
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kythnos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kythnos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
In the tranquil beauty of Kythnos, a brand-new residential complex is taking shape, offering…
$527,017
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom house in Kythnos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kythnos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
In the tranquil beauty of Kythnos, a brand-new residential complex is taking shape, offering…
$527,017
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kythnos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kythnos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Presenting an extraordinary seafront property on the enchanting island of Kythnos, Cyclades …
$757,510
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kythnos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kythnos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Feel the unparalleled beauty of the Aegean Sea with this extraordinary seafront house, a rar…
$568,007
Leave a request
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
2 bedroom house in Kythnos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kythnos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Feel the unparalleled beauty of the Aegean Sea with this extraordinary seafront house, a rar…
$568,007
Leave a request

Properties features in Kythnos Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go